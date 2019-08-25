Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; email her at klamathneighbors @yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039-0375.

Parents are sending their children back to school Wednesday in Happy Camp. Teachers have been getting ready for them while Greg McDonald and Smokey Titus have been polishing floors and shining everything.

Isn’t it funny how some parents are happy to see the youngsters go back to school, when all too soon they complete the high school years and go to college or vocational training, careers and other adventures. And then the house is quiet, a refrigerator full of food doesn’t disappear overnight, and they are meeting new people in new places. They’ve grown up!

Then you wish you could see them more, as well as the grandchildren that join the family. We visited with Elizabeth, Esther and Stephen over the past few weeks, and it has been wonderful. Saturday we were happy to celebrate Geneva’s birthday with an archaeology carrot cake made by Melissa Culbert. Times with those we love are such a treasure!

Seiad Valley Day

The whole Seiad Valley neighborhood will be celebrating next Saturday and invite the public to join them. It is time for the annual Seiad Valley Day! The town has experienced evacuations in recent years and are most appreciative to all the firefighters. I think we are all feeling grateful that the fires being promptly extinguished this year so that homes and lives aren’t endangered by wildfires.

In order to show their appreciation for the Seiad Valley Volunteer Firefighters, the community holds this wonderful day which supports support the fire department at 44501 Highway 96.

The day begins with a parade down Highway 96 with all modes of travel – mules, automotive classics, and modern transportation.

This year is the 75th birthday of Smokey Bear. Maybe he will show up riding on a fire vehicle.

The youngsters enjoy the candy they can catch from the floats during the parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, so you won’t want to be late.

After the parade, most of the audience meanders down to the fire hall next to Seiad Valley Elementary School, where there are booths of all kinds showcasing amazing craftsmanship. Some create bowls and utensils from beautiful wood and some make lovely jewelry. For the little guys, there is a bounce tent and popcorn, snow cones and games. There is horseshoes, chicken poop bingo and a raffle. Meanwhile. those who have worked up an appetite will enjoy lunch (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Burgers, hot dogs and nachos and variety of beverages will be available. The auction begins at 3 p.m.

A steak or chicken dinner with side dish and cake is $15 for adults and children under 10 are $8.

School supplies

Thanks to the Happy Camp Community Center for conducting a book fair to support books and school supplies for children in our community. Those supplies will be going to school today.

Vote Tuesday

Tuesday is also the day that veterans from any military service are invited to gather at the Happy Camp Community Center at 10 a.m. This is a time to get acquainted and appointments can be arranged with representatives to help veterans from Siskiyou Veterans service.

The River Readers Book Club will be meeting at the Partner’s Deli and Arcade. The group read “Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd. Seems like we have been reading a bit of historical fiction. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah is about two sisters in France at the time of WWII. Since the last few books we read seem to have drunken or bad fathers, we are hoping to find a good book with a good father.

Don’t forget that Tuesday afternoon is book day at the library.