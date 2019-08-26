It has been another strong year at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, with 11 plays being performed in Ashland, Ore., through the end of October.

It’s certainly worth the drive to see the high quality productions offered by OSF, which is considered one of the elite repertory theatre companies in the country, as the following plays are my favorite plays and performances.

For more information on OSF, visit www.osfashland.org. OSF offers web specials, with discounted tickets from 30 to 40 percent off regular prices. Information on these discounts can be found at the website.

Plays

Cambodian Rock Band “Cambodian Rock Band” is a straight-up masterpiece that brings to the forefront a story that needs to be told. The play sheds light and truth on a dark period of history that many people are unaware of. It shows what happened in Cambodia in the mid-1970s, using music as a key component to tell this tale. There is not a wasted moment here, as “Cambodian Rock Band” engages the audience from the second it begins. Playwright Lauren Yee has written a riveting work that combines real life history mixed with an engaging dramatized story of a woman and her father confronting his past. This is theatre of the highest order that takes you on an emotional roller coaster ride.

Hairspray: The Broadway Musical The production is bolstered by a stellar cast that appears to be having the best time on stage, as these talented performers take things up to 11, in this warm-hearted, funny, and extremely entertaining piece of theatre. I admire the play’s theme of being true to yourself and love who you are, even if you might not be what society deems is the norm, and to treat all human beings with the love and respect we all deserve. The musical numbers are done with gusto, aided by an insanely talented cast that elevates the material and makes it shine.

Indecent “Indecent” is an ambitious, intelligent, and thought provoking play that gives audiences much to ponder as they walk out of the theatre. Playwright Paula Vogel has crafted a work that uses a real life controversy that occurred on Broadway in 1923 and weaves it into a tale that makes profound points on a number of subjects. It brings to the forefront the importance of art and theatre in our lives and the harm censorship can cause in regards to artistic self expression. The play also shows the dark side of human behavior and how prejudice can cause fear of different cultures and ways of life, and how this can quickly turn into horrific acts committed.

How to Catch Creation Playwright Christina Anderson has crafted a memorable work that says a lot about human nature, the challenges creative people have in finding the spark and inspiration for their creative endeavors, and the complexities of relationships – from friendships, family, to romantic entanglements. The play sparkles with witty, poignant and well constructed dialogue that made me feel like the characters on stage were old friends that I got to spend time with. This production is expertly directed by new OSF artistic director Nataki Garrett, who helps make this story come alive in such a vibrant and realistic manner.

Between Two Knees “Between Two Knees” is an uproariously funny and irreverent comedy that cranks the jokes out at a fast and furious pace and had me in stitches throughout. The comedy troupe the 1491s, Dallas Goldtooth, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Ryan RedCorn and Bobby Wilson, have done a great job in writing their first play. They find laughs in tragic subject matters and use comedy as a means of making people aware of events involving Native Americans they may otherwise not have known about. Sure, it may not appeal to everyone and will make some folks uncomfortable, but for me, it is all quite effective overall.

Macbeth Bold, passionate, and wildly inventive, “Macbeth” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival does justice to this timeless work by Shakespeare. Director José Luis Valenzuela brilliantly shows in his staging how ambition and lust for power morally corrupts Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, as they plot and murder their way to the throne of Scotland. The tragic, horrific cost of their endeavor is presented in new and stunning ways here. This is a vibrant, audacious, and confident work by Valenzuela and the entire creative team.

Actress

Kathy Geraghty, “Hairspray” Kathy Geraghty delivers a pitch perfect performance. Geraghty makes Tracy someone we root for, as we admire her confidence and how she works to make her dreams come true, as well as fighting against social injustice. Geraghty is a stellar singer and dancer, and makes this role her own.

Christina Clark, “How to Catch a Creation” Clark is outstanding as Tami, a woman that while being strong for those around her, is still coming to terms with her previous relationship and one that unexpectedly takes place through the course of the play and the ramifications of this new relationship. Clark brings a grounded reality to the part and makes this character one that feels fresh and fully formed.

Brooke Ishibashi, “Cambodian Rock Band” Ishibashi is perfect as Neary. She is a young woman determined to do what she can to bring out the truth of the horrors that were done by the Khmer Rouge. Neary’s relationship with her father is a complex and fascinating one. Ishibashi is a terrific lead singer of the Cyclos and simply rocks out, as does the rest of the actors in the band. She brings a strong stage presence and wonderful singing voice when she is Sothea, the lead singer of the band Chum is a member of.

Amy Kim Waschke, “Macbeth” The famous “out, damned spot” scene with Lady Macbeth delves deeply into the unravelling of her mind and shows a person whose crimes have caught up with her, as Lady Macbeth’s soul and sanity is destroyed by the blood on her hands. This sequence is done well here with wonderful imagination and execution, with Waschke simply memorizing and tragic. Waschke is outstanding in the part and expertly shows how Lady Macbeth uses her sway over Macbeth to manipulate him and have her husband commit horrific acts.

Royer Bockus, “All’s Well That Ends Well” Bockus brings a quirkiness and likability to the role that is perfectly suited for Helen. We want her to find love and happiness, but not with Bertram, as the audience questions why she can’t see that he is an immature and vain jerk and that she deserves better.

Actor

Daisuke Tsuji, Cambodian Rock Band” A fascinating and complex character we meet is the narrator of the story, a charismatic man named Duch. He is clever, funny, and charming, but there’s something in his eyes that is much more dark and sinister underneath his flashy costume and personality. This is a role Tsuji fully inhabits, as he displays the many different sides of this character. It is fascinating to learn about this man and his duality as a human being. Tsuji is simply electric here.

Chris Butler, “How to Catch Creation.” Butler gives a complex and nuanced performance as Griffin. This is a man that is still trying to acclimate to life on the outside after being imprisoned for so long, and dealing with what happened to him and all the time he lost. Butler is riveting throughout in a performance that is a standout and one that struck a chord with me.

Joey Ngo, “Cambodian Rock Band” It is amazing to watch him transform from the young man we see in the 1970s, to the older man we see in 2008. It is a complete and beautifully subtle and realistic change by Ngo onstage. Ngo makes you care about his character every step of the way in a tour de force performance.

Danforth Comins, “Macbeth” Comins is fantastic as Macbeth, as we watch this character go off the deep end and embrace chaos. It is sad the way Macbeth gives up his soul for the sake of his devious and deadly ambitions. Comins brings a depth and complexity to the part.

Mark Murphey, “Mother Road” Murphey is spellbinding as William Joad, a bitter old man hardened by life that runs a farm in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. Having no living relations, William is determined to find someone with Joad blood running through their veins to pass his farm to. This is a complex man and the wear and tear of his life are seen in Murphey’s face and eyes. He disappears into the part and gives a multifaceted and riveting performance that deserves accolades.

Supporting Actor

Benjamin Pelteson, “Indecent” Pelteson is riveting as Lemml, who is a tailor by trade and is invited to the first staged reading of “God of Vengeance.” While he does not know much about the world of theatre, he quickly falls under its spell. Pelteson brings a humanity and tenacity to this character, who believes so strongly in the importance of this play being performed and goes to great lengths to make sure this story is told.

Daniel Parker, “Hairspray” Parker is sheer perfection as Edna Turnblad. While this part is always played by a man, Parker does not go for cheap laughs here. Instead, he makes Edna a fully fleshed out, larger than life character that earns laughs by having Edna just be herself. Parker is a blast in all of his scenes, especially in the fun and touching musical number “You’re Timeless to Me,” which Edna sings with her husband Wilbur. Both Parker and David Kelly make their duet a highlight of the play.

Moses Villarama, “Cambodian Rock Band” Villarama does excellent work here in two roles. In 2008, he’s Ted, the Thai Canadian boyfriend of Neary. In the flashback scenes, he is Leng, a member of the Cyclos and a close friend of Chum. The relationship between these two men is fascinating and complex. What takes place when Chum and Leng meet again in 1978 is heartbreaking and beautifully done drama. Villarama is terrific in both parts, especially as Leng, as we see what this man had to do to survive in his war torn country.

Al Espinosa, “All’s Well That Ends Well” Espinosa is a standout as the conniving Parolles and is a hoot as this slime ball of a man. His costume when we he first saunters on stage is a wonderfully odd hip hop inspired wardrobe, with a gold chain to boot, that’s a sight to behold. How he gets his just deserts is quite creative and funny, as his fellow soldiers play a trick on Parolles that exposes him as the cowardly scoundrel he is.

Justin Gauthier, “Between Two Knees” Gauthier plays Larry, the narrator of the play. He has a wonderful way of being very funny and matter of fact as he tells a bunch of really loaded jokes. The Wheel of Indian Massacres scene, where Larry asks the audience questions about massacres of Native Americans throughout the years, and is presented as a game show, is quite funny. This perfectly displays how “Between Two Knees” uses humor as a way to shed light on horrific events.

Supporting Actress

Rachel Crowl,” Between Two Knees” Crowl shows an innate ability to play a wide range of characters to perfection. This includes an evil priest at the boarding school that she brings to life with creepy relish. Other characters Crowl inhabits include a U.S soldier at Wounded Knee and a television reporter live from Wounded Knee in 1973. My favorite character Crowl plays is hands down a way out there new age guru who officiates the wedding of Irma and Isaiah. This character is totally clueless about Native Americans and their culture and likes to use the Hawaiian word mahalo a lot. Crowl garners well earned laughs in this sequence. It’s like if Jeff Spicoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and comedian Pauly Shore had a love child together.

Shayna Blass and Rebecca S’Manga Frank, “Indecent” A crucial part of “God of Vengeance” takes place when the two women, Rifkele, (Blass), and Manke (S’Manga Frank), have a tender scene in the rain. We see this sequence in different ways throughout the play. Blass and S’Manga Frank have a wonderful chemistry together. These two actresses are an integral part of this play’s success as they passionately bring the events portrayed here so vividly to life.

Robin Goodrin Nordli, Miriam A. Laube, and Erica Sullivan, “Macbeth” A unique decision in this production of “Macbeth” is how the three witches, also known as the weird sisters, are presented. They are played with eerie menace by Goodrin Nordli, Laube, and Sullivan. This go-around of “Macbeth” does a great job making clear that these weird sisters are dangerous, magical creatures that are not to be trifled with and are truly the stuff of nightmares. These three witches are hauntingly elegant, but are also otherworldly and savage in appearance. This trio is a malevolent force of ill tidings and actions throughout the play.

Greta Oglesby, “Hairspray” One of the more memorable musical numbers in this production of “Hairspray” is “I Know Where I’ve Been,” which is sung by Motormouth Mabelle, as the character sings about the long fight for equality. Oglesby adds a layer of emotional poignancy to the song and has a wonderfully powerful singing voice, as she earned a well-deserved standing ovation both times I saw this production at the conclusion of the song.

Amy Lizardo, “Mother Road” Mo is a wonderfully written and fascinating character perfectly brought to life by Lizardo. With a bold and brash personality, Mo is fiercely loyal to Martín. She also begins to develop a bond with William.Lizardo is a standout as Mo, and is an actress I am glad to have seen on stage. She breathes grounded reality into her vivid portrayal of Mo.

Director

Chay Yew, “Cambodian Rock Band” The direction by Chay Yew is a wonder to behold. He does a masterful job of switching gears between past and present and making this tale come alive on stage. This production conveys the full spectrum of human emotions, from a rousing rock concert, a family drama, to the searing and heartbreaking way it shows what happens at a prison camp.