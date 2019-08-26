“At this time, the autopsy is inconclusive, pending the return of toxicology and other essential tests,” said Lopey. “Investigators are reviewing possible child neglect charges against the mother and her companion.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 7-month old boy, who was found unresponsive in a car at a Mount Shasta campsite last week. A second child, aged 2, was taken into custody of Child Protective Services.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a baby that was not breathing at the Twin Arrows Campground, near Lake Siskiyou, just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Sergeant Ben Whetstine found the infant to be non-responsive and initiated CPR for five to 10 minutes until he was relieved by emergency medical responders from Mt. Shasta Ambulance, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputy Mike Burns also responded to assist with the case.

The child was transported to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta “but despite the valiant efforts to revive the child, he was pronounced dead,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Sheriff’s detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded to the hospital and along with Whetstine and Burns, conducted an investigation of the incident and the events leading up to the child’s death, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed the mother of the child and a companion were at the campsite and the previous evening allegedly placed the children in a car, while they stayed in a nearby tent. The mother reportedly found the baby unresponsive the next morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The adults were visiting the local area from out-of-state, said Lopey. The mother had an address in Arizona and her companion reported an address in Texas. Both were released, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday to help determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

“At this time, the autopsy is inconclusive, pending the return of toxicology and other essential tests,” said Lopey. “Investigators are reviewing possible child neglect charges against the mother and her companion. In such cases, child neglect, child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter charges are typically reviewed for applicability, based on the evidence and outcome of the investigation, since indicators of actual physical abuse are not apparent in this case.”

The investigation will also involve an analysis of other factors, Lopey explained, such as substance abuse or other actions or omissions that may have contributed to the tragic outcome apparent in this case.

“A determination of what, if any, criminal charges are recommended in this case will be made in the near future by ... investigators, in consultation with the Siskiyou County District Attorney,” Lopey said.