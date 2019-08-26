Held at the Mount Shasta Fish Hatchery adjacent to Sisson Museum, dozens of children and their family members came out bright and early to find their catch of the day.

“Don’t forget to kiss the first fish you catch, it’s good luck,” said one of the many volunteers present at Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, August 17.

Held at the Mount Shasta Fish Hatchery adjacent to Sisson Museum, dozens of children and their family members came out bright and early to find their catch of the day. Participants came from all over Siskiyou County, and surrounding areas, like Redding and Red Bluff.

While only children were allowed to catch the fish and cast out, parents and volunteers were present to help them bait their lines with worms, and tackle, all provided by volunteers from Fish and Wildlife and the Rotary. They showed participants how to tie bobs and lures, and hook the fish up on stringers once they have been caught, with lines provided. “There’s over 8,000 fish in here,” said volunteer DeVon Walton, “I can’t believe the sizes of some of them.”

Due to an abundance of fish present, the number of fish that participants were allowed to keep had been raised from three per child to five. All fish in the ponds were born and raised at the Hatchery, and are perfectly safe for eating. The rules of the fish day required all participants to keep what they caught. Once the fishing days are all finished, all of the volunteers catch and collect the remaining fish and transport them to Lake Siskiyou for the remainder of the season.