Project scheduled to start in September 2020

Caltrans is planning to add left turn lanes for traffic on Highway 119 at East Kern Street.

The project, currently scheduled to start in about a year, will include the left turn pockets for both northbound and southbound traffic as well as some smaller maintenance projects, Caltrans Spokesman Christian Lukens said.

The $5.2 million project funded in part by SB1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 that increased gasoline and diesel taxes to pay for road repairs.

After a recent meeting, an additional $940,000 was allocate for the project, fully funding it.

Lukens said the project has a tentative start date of September 2020 and should be completed by the end of the year.