The Ridgecrest Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, August 27 at council chambers at City Hall, 100 W. California Ave.

On the agenda is a public hearing for a public access easement vacation. Specifically, the agenda item listed is a recommendation from the Planning Commission to the city council to approve the resolution for a summary vacation of public access rights to easements on the north and west sides of the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Crisis Stabilization Center.

Also on the agenda are four tentative tract map extensions: one for a 12-month extension for a tract to create 159 single-family residential lots on 42.71 acres on Dolphin Avenue and Sunland Street; one for a 12-month extension for a tract to create 147 single-family residential lots on 50.45 acre; one for a 12-month extension for a tract to create a 13.1 acre parcel into 46 single-family lots at the southwest corner of Inyo Street and Drummond Avenue and a 12-month extension to develop the property at the southeast corner of West Kendall Avenue and South Norma Street into 75 single-family lots and one sump in an e-zone.