The talent search is on. Mom and her plus-three are being offered an all-expense-paid trip to either Disneyland or Disney World in an effort to further establish disneyparksmomspanel.com, The Insider reported.

The Disney Parks Moms Panel, which has been around for 11 years, is a resource for everyday vacationers who want to visit Disney parks. Site visitors have direct access to a go-to person who will kindly help them plan their trip.

So who’s qualified to become a panelist? Moms, dads, aunts, uncles and seniors — anyone who knows the Walt Disney brand and parks from the inside out. Responsibilities include answering questions for future guests, which takes about 20 minutes each to complete, The Insider said.

The work doesn’t come with pay, but chosen panelists will get a trip to a Disney establishment for themselves and up to three family members — plus an additional trip to Disney World for training.

The new panel will be hired for 2020.

Disney is not the only theme park making deals and pumping out cool offers. Seaworld Orlando is granting all public and private school teachers in Florida free admission through August 2020.

