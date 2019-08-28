On the face of it, Jean Paul Sartre's "No Exit" does not sound like a lighthearted romp in the woods. This play involves three sinners recently escorted into their special room in hell -- lying to each other, finally telling each other the truth and wondering if there is any room for redemption.

Not exactly a feel-good, heartwarming plot. But as Ridgecrest Theatre Troup's current production demonstrates, this is actually a very funny dark comedy. The three main characters bring their human personalities with them into hell. Joseph Garcin (played by Ian Bruce) is kind of, well, a jerk. Ines Serrano (Jessyca Merati) is sharp-tongued and harsh. Only sweet Estelle Rigault (Devanne Fedette) seems like a normal, "nice" person who keeps insisting she was sent to hell by mistake. However, as we all know appearances can be deceiving.

The entire play takes place in one room, which is a dramatic device full of dark possibilities that has been used by other writers since. (As in the first "Saw" movie, for example.) One by one, the three are led into an ordinary, dull drawing room. Knowing where they are, they expect dramatic torture that never does materialize, until it dawns on them that maybe the eternal torments they have in store are of a more subtle nature. This is, after all, the play that coined the famous phrase "Hell is other people."

"No Exit" is considered an existentialist play and was first performed in French in 1944. RCTT, of course, performs an English adaptation by John Bowles.

An existentialist play about hell with three characters trapped in a room may sound dull, but this is the opposite. Dramatic tension is maintained throughout by the character's self-revelation. How did each of them get there? How exactly did they die? What sort of people were they in life? (Guess.) What is going on back in the world of the living, which the characters onstage can observe from a far? And finally, what relationships will form between the three, given they have eternity to spend together?

That last question leads to some interesting conflicts. Inez is gay, making this play shockingly ahead of its time for 1944. This gives the entire story a poignant resonance and makes it all the more thought-provoking.

This is Heather Boster's first play as director, and she does a marvelous job. Her Director's Notes in the program are the best I have ever read: she talks about her 13-year relationship to this play and how she is still "captivated by its contents."

"In a way, No Exit is the reason I am where I am today, and it seems fitting that No Exit is my debut as a director," she adds.

With only three main characters (and one minor one), it is important that all the actors be strong. Fortunately, Boster's cast is up to the task. Bruce is suitably self-involved and annoying as Garcin and Fredette plays Estelle perfectly -- sweet as can be with just a hint of evil underneath. Merati does a show-stopping job as Inez, probably the most difficult and nuanced character. Merati makes her harsh, cruel and hysterically funny -- but with a hint of sympathy underneath. This is a great performance. I am also impressed with Merati's range. This character is so different from her excellent performance of Lady Macbeth in RCTT's Macbeth that it's hard to believe it is the same person playing both.

Thomas Cozine was also excellent in the small but key role of valet. He appears in the beginning, showing the sinners into their new digs, and I kept hoping he would come back. He nailed that obsequious yet malevolent Mephistopheles-type vibe to perfection.

During the intermission I chatted with Boster. She praised her cast, noting that they pretty much grabbed the roles and ran with them.

Adding to the existentialist feeling of the play is the fact that it was originally scheduled for late July, but was rescheduled due to the Searles earthquakes.

Living through that "are-the-quakes-over-or-are-they-not" relentless uncertainly brings a personal understanding of the endless nature of hell -- something we can all relate to metaphorically about now.

So to me, at any rate, this play provided a bit of catharsis. Like great art is supposed to do. And catharsis helps you heal.

Props also go to the talented Katie Cozine who acted as Assistant Director for this show.

As I was leaving I overheard other people saying they had enjoyed themselves, maybe sounding a little surprised -- perhaps given the subject matter. The play also went by quickly, which for me is a sure sign of being well-entertained.

Overall, this is an engaging, funny and thought-provoking play that is not just for former English majors or theater buffs. If you are feeling up for some challenging but hilarious entertainment, check out the remaining performances August 31 and September 1. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or ridgecrestcommunitytheatretroup.org

I should also mention that this is a fundraiser, with 20 percent of proceeds are going to the VFW, where the play is held. And for those so inclined adult beverages are available at the VFW bar before the show, during intermission and after the show.

Also, unlike the characters, you get to leave at the end. Just make sure to tip the bartender on your way out the door.