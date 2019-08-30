The Made in Siskiyou Showcase – which will play again at the Flixx Fest on Sept. 19 – will feature six films shot in Siskiyou County. Those include a documentary about local veterans called “Middle of Nowhere” and a documentary about Redding, California resident Ryan Spitz and his 330 mile run from Arcata to Mt. Shasta, entitled “California Untamed.”

The fifth annual Jefferson State Flixx Fest is returning to Scott Valley from Thursday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 22. There are some exciting additions this year, including a Made in Siskiyou Showcase that will have two showings, including one in advance of the festival, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Empire Music Hall in Yreka. And for the first time, the Flixx Fest Awards Dinner will serve as a fundraiser, benefitting the Scott Valley Farm School.

The Made in Siskiyou Showcase – which will play again at the Flixx Fest on Sept. 19 – will feature six films shot in Siskiyou County. Those include a documentary about local veterans called “Middle of Nowhere” and a documentary about Redding, California resident Ryan Spitz and his 330 mile run from Arcata to Mt. Shasta, entitled “California Untamed.”

“Middle of Nowhere” is by filmmaker Jesse Fox, whose film “Lonely as God" was previously featured at the Flixx Fest. “Lonely as God” chronicled the lives of gold miners in Happy Camp.

The first showing of the Made in Siskiyou Showcase at the Empire Music Hall will also feature a sneak peak of the documentary “Gun Runners.” A description of the film in the Flixx Fest program reads, “When it comes to world-class marathon runners, Kenyans are considered the cream of the crop. But some of Kenya’s top runners aren’t running for fame and fortune. Some are wanted warriors, running for their lives. Told entirely by its central characters, Gun Runners is the American Dream, Kenyan-style.”

This year’s Flixx Fest award winners will be honored during the awards dinner, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. The dinner will be hosted by California Heritage Farms at 7715 Eastside Road in Fort Jones.

“Every year at Flixx Fest we really try to pick at least one or two groups to benefit in some way, depending on the content selected for the film festival,” said Flixx Fest Executive Director Megan Peterson. She continued, “In previous years we’ve done things like auctioned belt buckles to donate proceeds in support of the YMCA and the Volunteer Fire Department. This year, we’re going a step further with engagement, forming partnerships with local groups like the Scott River Watershed and the Siskiyou Chapter of the AAUW because some of the programming is a perfect fit with their core mission and it’s a great way to educate and engage the audience in what these local groups are doing already.

“And while, of course, Flixx Fest is about fun and enjoyment, it’s also about education and bringing community together. It’s become an amazing forum for information exchange and creative inspiration, and these also happen to be some of the guiding principles of Farm School. And since I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved with both efforts over the last year, and they overlap at California Heritage Farms who hosted our Awards Dinner last year, it made complete sense to join efforts. The celebration of outstanding achievement, education and food - what better way to fund future innovators and storytellers?”

The Scott Valley Farm School was formed in 2018 when a group of families formed a home school cooperative where the children, ages 2-7, came together a couple of days a week to explore, create, and play, according to the school’s website.

In the fall of 2019/2020, the Farm School and the Scott Valley Unified School District are launching a public-school/private co-op partnership, through which Farm School students will have dual-enrollment with Farm School and the Independent Study program through SVUSD.

“Guided by the belief that all children are natural learners, we nurture in our students curiosity, creativity, an appreciation for diversity, and, located on 3 acre farm, a sense of stewardship for the environment,” the Farm School’s website details.

Peterson clarified that, to date, none of the proceeds from the awards dinners have rolled back into the festival or to the hosting farms, rather serving to mostly cover costs. “This year, we’re trying to plant and harvest the food locally and seek donations in the hopes of making it more profitable for the co-op,” she said.

Tickets for the awards dinner are $75 each and include a multi-course farm-to-table meal – vegetarian option available – featuring locally-sourced ingredients and curated by award-winning chef Debra Sims. Guests can enjoy spirits from local distillery Denny Bar. Co., wine from Tulelake’s Bloody Point Vineyard, and craft beer from Etna Brewing Co., all while dancing to live music by the Pacific Crest Trail Band under the stars.

For tickets and information about this year’s Jefferson State Flixx Fest lineup, visit flixxfest.org

The Siskiyou Daily News will be running several articles about the Jefferson State Flixx Fest and this year’s films in the coming weeks.