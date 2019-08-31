Coming up on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m, at the Historic USO Building, "Concerts on Film" continues its flex Friday presentations of legendary music icons performing in rare filmed concerts. The legendary Paul McCartney and his band play an outdoor concert in Moscow, to an enormous and appreciative crowd, featuring classic tracks from McCartney's huge back catalog including Beatles, solo, and Wings songs.

"Despite being banned from the Soviet Union in the 1960s, The Beatles' albums gave hope to many who could only access their music through the black market and these shows in Moscow’s Red Square in 2003 and St. Petersburg’s Palace Square in 2004. This film is a celebration, not only of Paul's music, but also a general sense of freedom." The fascinating documentary includes Paul's discussing the impact of Beatles' music with, none other than, Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin! (from Paul McCartney's film notes.)

The HSUMD's thrifty "Super Star" Snack Bar opens up at 6:30 with a wide array of delicious treats and libations. (proper I.D.'s required) Admission is a donation, only. Stop by for a current film schedule, or call 760-375-8456 for film titles.