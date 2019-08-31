Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

“Artificial intelligence is no match

for natural stupidity”

― Albert Einstein

That last M5.0 seismic aftershock took-out my shop’s computer. It was an old XP-based Compaq PC that was devoted to controlling my PlasmaCAM metal cutting table. That poor old puppy (like many of us) has finally had enough of all this shaking and, in a fit of digital pique, irrevocably shut itself off for the very last time - “Tango Uniform” as they say. Actually it was way past due to meet its Maker (HP) because it was full of conductive dust and Its hard drive was beginning to sound like a rusty roller skate wheel and its power supply was beginning to smell funny.

The timing, though, was exquisite. As I whined about in last week’s blog, all the vertebrae in the lumbar region of my spine decided to painfully mutiny two months ago which set me back from getting many shop projects finished (Sorry, customers!) and my tractor at the ranch now wont start (I’m guessing it’s the injector pump). Indeed, if I were to look up at the desert sky and ask (in exasperation), “What ELSE could possibly go wrong!?” God would no doubt say to one of His angels, “Here. Hold My beer.”

But the ineffable Cosmos had something quite different in store for me this time. She sent me two angels from out of the blue to visit my shop last Saturday and try to put my PlasmaCAM system back on-line. Those angels were Rebecca and Pat Caudill and they know their way around computers! I watched them operate on my “dead” computer by using the functional elements from two other computers I kept available for just this occasion. They worked like a tag team of brain surgeons while I babbled nervously from the cheep seats offering to go get tacos or pizza or Doritos. My shop PlasmaCAM is now almost fully up thanks to their industry and cleverness and focus. Thanks, Rebecca and Pat! (I think I owe God a beer). I also am in debt to Walp’s Electronics (Tammy and CW) for their efforts in reviving my original computer (my fingers are crossed). Computer people are seriously wonderful. Really!

By the way. . . I have enormous respect for the adaptability of PCs. But I can’t help but wish that my plasma cutting system controller was an Apple Mac and not a PC. See, things are easier with Apples. You can’t mix-and-match subsystems inside Apple computers without a hand grenade and if you want to modify a portion of the operational software not even the CIA could help. And you don’t have to know the hexadecimal address of the parallel port of an Apple (ever!). In my opinion, PCs are Jeeps - Apples are Teslas. Just say’in.

In other local news, the treacherous intersection of Downs and Bowman recently claimed another notch in its quiver (or so to speak). Local Facebook commenters are torn between blaming driver ineptitude, the low morning sun, the speed on Downs, and the residue of the Indian curse given that spot long before Downs existed and Bowman Road was just a well-worn horse path leading from the Pinnacles to Tehachapi. An ancient tribal shaman named Maturango was thrown from the back of a contrary burro on that very spot and, forgetting his otherwise stoic native American demeanor, the shaman petulantly placed a curse there to discommode all others who may subsequently pass through that spot. I think the curse still exists (obviously!) and caution all drivers to be extremely cautious as they pass through that intersection. I’m told that putting a raven feather on your dashboard may help.

As long as we’re being cautious, I think it may be a good idea for everybody to carefully check their fireplaces and chimneys (stove inserts and all) for hidden earthquake damage before Winter. There are several professionals hereabouts who have the wherewithal to run a video scan of your functional fireplace heating systems for otherwise invisible damage which could become real fire hazards when you have occasion to fire that puppy up come November. Much better safe than sorry.

And finally, to whom it may concern: That commercial acreage just across Bowman Road north of Walmart is apparently slated to host a 9-screen movie theater which the community doesn’t need and doesn’t want. Look. This stunning monument to a guaranteed economic failure (right across the street from a bowling alley which recently closed due to lack of interest) should be reconsidered in favor of constructing instead a Ridgecrest Performing Arts Center (part of which may also serve as a multi-screen movie theater). So, mister developer, place your ear to the ground, your brain outside the box, your heart on your sleeve and your money on this community’s future. Make this happen! Why be a local joke when you can be a local hero?

That has been this week’s AudioBlog, and this is Skip Gorman (skippergorman@gmail.com) returning you all now back to a quieter and gentler place. . .

