The Dunsmuir Rotary Club gave a donation of $3,000 to the Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District Aug. 21 to go toward keeping the Dunsmuir Pool open in summers to come.

The check was presented to Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks Administrator Mike Rodriguez, last Wednesday at the Dunsmuir Rotary Club’s meeting.

Nearly $1,000 of that money had been raised at a couple of recent Saturday yard sales organized by Rotarian Dave Keisler. The other $2,000 was the remaining money from donations Keisler collected from the community to pay for lifeguard training and certification and Pool Bucks.

Rodriguez thanked Rotary “for being such a great community partner.”

“This is a historical thing. We want to continue keeping this great pool open,” Rodriguez added.

In addition to the $3,000, the Rotary presented the DRPD with a $700 donation, bringing their total contribution to $3,700.