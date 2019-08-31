The Mount Shasta FC U19 soccer team opened the year this past Saturday with a 4-2 win versus the Redding Hoodlums at the opening of Mount Shasta Youth Soccer at Shastice Park.

The score was 1-1 at the half, as the squad scored three goals in the second half to earn the win

“We only had 1 sub and the kids played great,” Coach Jake Leiffer said. Many of the kids on the squad are U16 age kids, he added. Leiffer coaches the team along with Laura Bradley.

Mick Pawelczyk scored two goals for Mt, Shasta, while Jaziel Sanchez finished with two assists and a goal. Casey Day had a goal, while Grace Bradley finished with an assist.

Mt. Shasta next plays in Yreka on Sept. 7.

The team is compromised of 19 players, ranging in ages from 14 to 18, roughly half boys half girls in a roughly all boys league.

Team members are:

Gabi Tapia, Isabella Escobedo, Grace Bradley, Asia Hendrix, Meredith Bradley, Maddie Towner, Ella Coleman, Alexa Luquin, Megan Lee

Mick Pawelczyk, Ransom Kenny, Casey Day, Jaziel Sanchez, Daniel Garcia, Seth Curtis, J.B Westfall, Adam Aguirre, Sam Howie, Cayden Pulatie.