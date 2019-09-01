More than 100 acres burned, USFS says

A brush fire is burning just south of Mt. Pinos in northern Ventura County.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and by 5 p.m. had burned more than 100 acres, according to reports from the scene.

The fire is located in the Snail Canyon area north of Lockwood Valley and east of Highway 33.

Smoke from the fire was visible from the Taft area by late afternoon.

Multiple agencies are fighting the fire, including firefighters from Kern County, Ventura County, Los Padres National Forest and Calfire.