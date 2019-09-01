The Yreka Lady Miners varsity volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a three set road win versus the Mount Shasta Lady Bears on Tuesday. 25-19, 25-11, 25-18.

With the victory, YHS improved to 7-1 for the season after opening the year 6-1 the week before. Fellow Siskiyou County squad Mount Shasta is now 3-3 for the year after defeating Anderson at home on Thursday in four sets 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19. The Lady Bears under first year head coach coach Amy Hoss have had a solid start to the year. This includes defeating larger school Lassen in two sets at the Miner Mountain Blast Tournament in Yreka where they opened the season on Aug. 24. YHS went 5-1 at their home tourney and finished third.

“Overall I felt like Mount Shasta competed very well,” YHS head coach Scott Eastman said. about the game on Tuesday. “They did some things that we had to adjust to.”

“The kids made the adjustments and we were able to prevail in straight sets," he added. "I think Amy is doing an admirable job with that group.”

For Yreka, Myra Whipple and Hannah Brown each finished with three kills. Morgan Andrus had three aces and 10 service points. Jada Swenson finished with 15 assists and three kills,

This Tuesday night, Yreka is on the road versus fellow Siskyou County squad Etna. The varsity game is set for 6 p.m., while the junior varsity contest has a 5 p.m. start. On Saturday, the Lady Miners will participate in a tourney at Fall River High. Mount Shasta is taking part in a tournament in Hamilton starting Thursday.