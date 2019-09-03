Southern California men were lost and dehydrated

Four Southern California deer hunters were rescued over the Labor Day weekend after they became lost and dehydrated in a remote area of the northern Ventura County Mountains.

The men, two from Santa Ana, one from Mission Viejo and the other from Los Angeles, lost their way near the Rancho Nuevo Trail in the Dick Smith Wilderness west of Highway 33 in the mountains above the southern end of the Cuyama Valley, the Ventura County Sheriff said.

The men called 911 about 2 p.m. Saturday in 96-degree heat, the VCSO said, and a helicopter and ground units from Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to located them.

After a search, the Air Squad 6 located the hunters eight miles from the trailhead. The hunters were medically evaluated and did not want to be transported to the hospital. The hunters were transported by air to awaiting ground resources.

The VCSO said the hunters "had insufficient food and water, did not have a map, and did not know where they were."