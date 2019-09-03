Caller pretends to be from law enforcement

Recently, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of phone scams with people pretending to be law enforcement.

The suspect will call the victim from what appears to be the main line of KCSO Headquarters, tell the victim they have an active warrant, and give the victim the option of paying the fine or risk getting arrested.

Typically, the suspects will identify himself as a sergeant or lieutenant with the KCSO.

The public should know that the suspect is using caller ID spoofing, and the Sheriff’s Office does not accept payments for active warrants over the phone. Fines associated with warrants are paid to the courts, and they do not actively solicit warrant payments by phone.

If you suspect a potential scam, make sure you call the real number for the agency or business. The Sheriff’s Office Communication Center can be reached at 661-861-3110.