Saturday was hot but fun in Seiad Valley! The kids used the occasion of Seiad Valley Day to splash down the bouncy slide. The adults wished they could cool off that way too!

However, the adults kept their reserve and just enjoyed the booths and the hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos in a dignified way … sort of! The best part was seeing people to visit with that we hadn’t seen for a long time.

Of course Seiad Valley Day started out with a parade as it usually does. The folks in Seiad Valley have such beautiful classic cars and trucks that bring back memories of long ago, and some before my time.

There were even a number of Pacific Crest Trail hikers who stopped in for lunch. With the heat, it was nice to be in the shade and rest a bit.

If you missed the Seiad Valley Day event, you are not all out of luck!

Friday at 6 p.m. the booths of vendors will be set up in the River Park. The information booth will be taking your wager on an adopted duck to be racing on Sunday. The information booth will also be handing out maps for those wishing to participate in the Bigfoot Scavenger hunt.

Right next to the pavilion, Amy Strain will be setting up to make you a taco for dinner. There will be a performance by Dancing Toes and recognition ceremony.

After Dancing Toes, you can listen to Emily Kinsella singer and songwriter make music while you enjoy the kick off dinner. The Bigfoot Laser Tag for ages 5 to 8 will be held 7:30-8 p.m. and after that any age can play with parent permission.

Vivian will DJ the dance at the Pavilion from 8 p.m. You can dance and enjoy the music the rest of the evening. Be forewarned that at midnight the park closes and you might turn into a pumpkin if you don’t go home.

Rest assured that you are welcome back the following day at noon. This surprised me as I volunteered to help at the Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch booth from 9 a.m. to noon but evidently no one will be there. Oops.

From noon to 3 p.m. is the First 5 Pop-up Kids activity. The Happy Camp community Center is sponsoring fun things for the little kids to do, and they can decorate a little yellow ducky. This is part of Kids Day at the Park and the older kids will be enjoying inflatables, water slide, obstacle course and bounce house sponsored by Clinic Pharmacy, Kingfisher, Double J Sports & Spirits/Pizza House, Karuk TERRO program, Karuk Housing Authority, and Siskiyou Telephone. From noon to 4 p.m.

Bigfoot Baby Contest for the littlest ones up to 18 months will begin at 2 p.m. and cost $10 per entrant. Afterwards is the Diaper Derby.

The kids will have worked up an appetite, and parents, too. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. with choice of salmon or chicken at $10 a plate or half a plate for $8.

You will want to be sure to be there at 6 p.m. for the coronation. If one of the queen candidates sold you raffle tickets, you’ll want to be there to see if you won the grand prizes, $200 cash, $100 cash or a chainsaw. You must be there to win the grand prizes, sponsored by Connor’s Cardlock and Sears of Yreka. Then there are dozens of other prizes as well.

As Friday, Bigfoot Laser tag will take place 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. with parent permission.

The Saturday night dance starts at 8 p.m. and will feature the live music of the Roadsters!

You can dance the night away, until midnight. This time you can come at 7 a.m. the next morning for a Pancake Breakfast before getting ready for the parade. This is a fundraiser for the Happy Camp Volunteer Fire Department.

The 5K Bigfoot Bike, Run, Walk or Stroll registration will begin at 9am. Come on, 5K isn’t that far! The entry fee is $18 and with shirt is $20. Proceeds go to the Trees and Trails group.

Parade Registration is at the Post Office at 9 to 0:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. down Highway 96 from Davis Road west to 2nd Avenue. The theme is Enchanted Gardens and we saw a preview of a fantastic float. Shhh – don’t tell anyone, it’s a secret. Bill and Ellen Johnson are Grand Marshals.

After the park opens at noon, the awards will be given for the parade. The best float will be presented with $250 cash.

Then live music by Haven Yates will begin. I love to hear Haven come and sing and even share some songs that he has composed.

After the 11th annual Duck Derby at 3 p.m., the park will close at 4 p.m. All the workers, volunteers and those who took an active part can go home and rest on Monday for Labor Day. You’ll have happy memories until next year when the 54th Annual Bigfoot Jamboree will take place.

We need to have gatherings where we just are friendly and supportive of our friends and neighbors and these events are so important, as well as being enjoyable, as they build bonds with the community. There is too much hate in this world today.