I’m voting for Elizabeth Betancourt for State Assembly. She has demonstrated her ability to represent us in Sacramento at the Capitol. She has traveled all over the district letting folks know where she stands on issues. Her education level is stellar, a scientist, knowledge about water issues and farming is way above your average candidate for office. Elizabeth will be able to bring good paying jobs to our area and help create higher education opportunities because she’ll be part of the majority party at the Capitol in Sacramento. This means a lot when a legislator wants to pass a piece of legislation. Being a member of the majority party, she’ll get key committee assignments and have the ear of the party leaders and Governor. This means a lot when an area needs true representation from its elected officials. As a Siskiyou County native, I urge those undecided voters to look at Elizabeth, they won’t be sorry on Aug. 27.

Frank D. Treadway

Redding