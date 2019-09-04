Chief directed to draw up policy for placing decals on patrol cars

Taft became the latest city in Kern County to allow its police offices to place "In God We Trust" decals on patrol cars.

The Taft City Council voted Tuesday night to direct Chief of Police Damon McMinn to draw up an internal policy to allow officers, if they choose, to place the 4 inch by 6 inch decals with an American flag and the "In God We Trust" motto on their patrols cars.

The vote was 5-0.

Councilman Jeff Eveland is a Kern County Sheriff's sergeant, and it has a policy similar to the one Taft adopted.

"I'm proud to have this on my patrol car," "Our country was founded on these principals," he said.

"I think its important to understand where we come from -- In God We Trust," said Councilman ed Whiting. "Its on our money, its in our school, our businesses our way of life. We are simply stating that."

The decals will be furnished and will not be be paid for by the taxpayers.

Taft follows Bakersfield, Shafter and Delano in adopting the policy.

Rev. Angelo Frazier, a Bakersfield Police chaplain and advocate of the decals, attended the meeting and immediately after placed a decal on the rear of McMinn department vehicle.

Earlier, speaking to the council, McMinn said he welcomed the decals.

"I'm a Christian and I believe in the Lord. It would be an honor," he told the Council.