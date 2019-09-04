Carlos Flores fell while climbing the mountain and was unconscious at approximately 11,000 feet, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported, on Casaval Ridge in the area of Red Banks.

A 24 year-old climber from Baja California, Mexico who was rescued from the slopes of Mt. Shasta on Saturday succumbed to his injuries and died Monday after being transported to a hospital out of the area.

Carlos Flores fell while climbing the mountain and was unconscious at approximately 11,000 feet, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported, on Casaval Ridge in the area of Red Banks.

Flores’ predicament was reported by a climbing companion, who talked with Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy Mike Burns, the Sheriff’s Office reported. She told Burns that she had to hike to Lake Helen to get cell service sufficient to report the incident.

Burns contacted the California Highway Patrol and requested a helicopter with hoist capabilities to respond to the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

CHP’s H-16 helicopter crew arrived at the scene just before 9 a.m. and the pilot and paramedic on board were able to extract Flores to a waiting ambulance, which took him to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Flores was flown to Mercy Medical Center in Redding.

“According to his companion, Mr. Flores injured his ankle while climbing the mountain and attempted to descend the heights on his own,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Lopey in the press release. “The reporting party continued the climb and during her descent down the mountain, discovered the unresponsive and injured climber later in the day.”

The Sheriff’s Office was advised of Flores’ death on Monday afternoon, Lopey added.

Participating in the rescue were the CHP’s Northern Division Air Operations Unit, The Sheriff’s SAR team (which is made up of mostly volunteers), United States Forest Service Climbing Rangers Paul Moore and Forrest Coots, Mount Shasta Ambulance Service, and Mercy-Medical Center Mt. Shasta.