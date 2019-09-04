A river of red, white and blue will flow on South China Lake Boulevard Saturday morning as the 2019 Parade of 1,000 Flags commences.

More than a thousand people are set to march in the event carrying American flags in tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as the first responders, military servicemembers and veterans.

The parade party assembles at 8:30 a.m. at Sierra Lanes Center on South China Lake Boulevard near Rader Ave.

The parade itself starts at 9 a.m., then marches north, west on California Avenue toward Ridgecrest City Hall and Freedom Park as participants carry the American flag.

This year’s parade will feature Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin as the grand marshal.

The parade’s participants every year include Service organizations, local law enforcement agencies, the fire department and U.S. Navy sailors from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. In addition, students, staff and parents from local schools like Immanuel Christian and Saint Ann School, Inyokern Elementary, James Monroe and Murray middle schools and Burroughs High School will be part of the parade.

Once flag bearers reach the park, they will plant the flags to create Remembrance Field, which started the entire tradition 15 years ago. The event ends with a ceremony at Freedom Park once the field has been established and the parade concluded.

The heart of the Remembrance Field lights up the night of Sept. 11 at dusk when a candlelight vigil will be held in Freedom Park, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The vigil includes remarks by local leaders, as well as tribute to the first responders who died rushing into the buildings during the aftermath of 9/11.