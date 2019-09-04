Ridgecrest Police Department welcomed its newest officer Tuesday afternoon when Julius Ryan was sworn in by City Clerk Ricca Charlon at the police station.

According to Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, Ryan was born in Chicago and later moved to Stockon, where he graduated four months early from Cesar Chavez High School.

“After graduating early from high school, he attended California State University, Bakersfield on a full scholarship,” McLaughlin said during the ceremony. “He is currently in his junior year of undergraduate school working toward a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in computer information systems.”

In addition, Ryan is also attending a community college and plans to graduate with an associate's degree in liberal arts in March.

Ryan is a graduate of the 140th Tulare-Kings Counties Basic Peace Officer Academy.

“Julius will need the support of his family because this is a demanding job with tough hours,” McLaughlin said.

Ryan had his badge pinned on him by his former sergeant, Alvaro Amezcua.

“It is an honor to stand here in front of you today as a member of the Ridgecrest Police Department,” Ryan said to the room of family, friends and police officers. “It is a dream I have had since I was a little child — a dream that would not have happened without the love and support of my friends and family. I want to thank you for believing in me, thank this great department for the opportunity to protect and serve this great community. And last I would like to thank God for allowing me to live my dream.”