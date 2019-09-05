Four Siskiyou County high schools opened the cross country season at the 13th Annual Bill Springhorn Classic at Shasta College in Redding on Friday. In the varsity boys race, Alexis Ramirez of Mount Shasta was first out of 174 runners with a time of 5:00.90. Drew Hering of Mount Shasta finished in ninth with a time of 15:55.36.

Jade Wilder of Yreka was 27th overall with a time of 16:34.48. Ryan Mitchell of Weed came in 35th with a mark of 16:51.88, while Elijah Higelin of Yreka placed 46th with a time of 17:27.12.

Benjamin Horwitt was 46th and ran a time of 18:04.87 while teammate Victor Lujan was 70th with a time of18:07.39. Ko Sekiguchi of Yreka came in 71st with a time of 18:08.58. Conner Caldwell of YHS was 80th, finishing with a time of 18:26.32. Thomas Henry of Yreka finished with a time of 18:40.98 to place 90th.

Yreka placed 7th overall out of 20 teams in the varsity boys division, while Mount Shasta was 14th.

In the varsity girls race, Ceiba Cummings of Yreka placed 26th out of 132 runners with a time of 20:33.98. Jordan Linsley of Yreka was 60th with a time of 22:38.49. Aurora Boudro of Etna came in 87th with a mark of24:21.76. Sylva Carpenter of Mount Shasta was 8th, finishing with a time of 25:13.05.

In the junior varsity boys race, Yreka was 3rd overall with three runners placing in the top 20. Tyler Faultner was 9th with a time of 12:18.35 out of 108 runners.

Kaedon Robustellini finished 10th with a time of 12:21.29, and Chase Callison was 15th with a time of 12:32.11. Grant Bahen of YHS was 25th with a mark of 13:07.90.

In the junior varsity girls race, Jenna Justice of Etna was second overall out of 98 participants with a time of 13:48.69. Elizabeth Yokel of Etna was 21st with a time of 15:55.25.

Complete results can be found at www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/156685/results