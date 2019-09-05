The Cougars will need to work on attacking an Etna defense that held them to minus five yards rushing on 18 carries, caused two fumbles, and surrendered only three first downs.

Weed’s return to 11-man football got off to a rough start with a 39-0 loss at Etna on Friday night. The game was a non-conference contest with the two teams facing off again in Weed on Sept. 13 in the conference opener for both teams.

The Cougars will need to work on attacking an Etna defense that held them to minus five yards rushing on 18 carries, caused two fumbles, and surrendered only three first downs.

Coach Glenn Gonzales was considering using wide-receiver Angel Nicholas at quarterback but chose to go with sophomore Kobe Chanthavisouk. He hit on 13 of 16 passes, but most were screen passes that averaged three yards gained per completion.

The Cougars couldn’t get last year’s top receiver Angel Nicholas loose. He caught five passes for five yards, most of them in the backfield where he couldn’t find any running room.

Newcomer Donovan Lafortune caught seven passes for 41 yards. The senior is playing football for the first time after three years of varsity basketball. The 6’1” 190-pounder brings some good size to the Cougar’s receiving corps to complement Nicholas’ sprint speed.

His time playing soccer must have improved his leg strength as Nicholas took over kicking duties and impressed with a 42.5 yard average on two punts. He also boomed a 52-yard kickoff.

Another basketball player stepped up to help the Cougars field an 11-man team, with hoopster Jivarqua Jordan-Foster grabbing an interception.

Weed has two weeks to look at film and come up with a game plan for their next encounter with the Lions in the newly formed Cascade Valley League that will see the Cougars facing Portola, Biggs, Los Molinos, and Maxwell this year.