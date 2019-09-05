They both faced kidnap, false imprisonment, torture, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery charges from case in June

Two Taft women who faced kidnap, false imprisonment, torture, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery charges have agreed to plead no contest to one count each of robbery, according to Kern County Superior Court records.

Jacquelyn Burell, 43, and Sarah Soliz, 37, entered the pleas on Wednesday.

Six other felonies counts were dismissed.

They were arrested on June 1, a day after the victim, a woman, sought medical treatment at West Side Family Health Care clinic.

Police said the victim told them she was confronted by Burell and Soliz in the alley of a residential neighborhood.

She told officers the defendants threatened her with pepper spray and assaulted her, then forced her to a nearby home where she was again attacked and the suspects took several items from her.

Burell and Soliz Are scheduled to be sentenced on October 2.

Kern County Sheriff's jail records show Burell is in custody on $737,500 bail for the robbery count and two unrelated drug charges.

There is no record for Soliz on the jail website.