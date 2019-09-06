There is a special urgency to this year’s 32nd annual Kiwanis Walk-A-Thon because of the earthquake damage done to our schools and the loss of many teacher books, supplies and materials.

Particularly hard hit was Richmond School, which had severe structural damage and could not be occupied with students having to be transferred to the old Vieweg school site. Gateway Elementary School also sustained major flooding damage from broken pipes which ruined many teacher materials, books and supplies.

The motto of this year’s Walk-A-Thon is “shake, rattle and roll on.” The actual walk will be held on Saturday, September 28 and will begin promptly at 8 a.m. at the Burroughs High School track, which is a new location for the Walk-A-Thon

Funds from the Walk-A-Thon support special needs at our local schools which are determined by each school with participation from teachers and the local parent teacher organization.

The needs for our schools are much greater this year because of the impact of the earthquake on our community. The public can help by giving donations to student volunteers who will be going door to door to raise funds for the Walk-A-Thon.

Each year, more than 500 children participate in the Walk-A-Thon by raising funds and participating in the Walk.

The Walk-A-Thon is one of the largest fundraisers for our elementary schools which typically raises about $25,000 each year which is about the equivalent of one dollar for each person in Ridgecrest. Since 1987, the walk has raised more than three quarters of million dollars for our schools and youth service programs.

There is friendly competition between our local public and private schools to see who can raise the most money. Each school receives a share of the proceeds from the Walk based on how much money is raised by students from that school. The winning school gets a special plaque as well as having name recognition on a transferrable plaque that switches to the top producing school each year.

Businesses also compete to see who donates the most money and will win the Business Plaque which can be displayed at their business during the coming year.

Business contributions help to defray many of the expenses of the Walk-A-Thon such as the cost of prizes and printing of materials.

Participating students in the Walk-A-Thon strive to win individual prizes based on the amount of money they collect. They can also receive additional prizes donated by the business community when they return to the finish line after completing the two-mile walk on Saturday, September 28.

The Walk-A-Thon gives local students the opportunity to serve their community and schools by involving themselves in a worthwhile activity that provides significant benefits to our local children.

Some 75% of the net proceeds from the Walk go to our local schools with the remaining 255% going to local youth service projects. In the past, the contributions from the Walk were used for unmet needs as determined by each school such as special camp programs, field trips, school supplies and class projects.

Many different groups assist during the Walk itself including the Burroughs High School Key Club which organizes the activities and refreshments at the beginning and end of the Walk. They also provide balloons to the walkers and do face painting of young walkers.

The Kiwanis Club is accepting donations of cash, prizes and merchandise for the walk. Any donations can be mailed to the Kiwanis Club of Ridgecrest, P.O. Box 42, Ridgecrest, CA 93556. Checks should be made payable to Kiwanis of Ridgecrest.

Further information about the Walk can be obtained by contacting Jennifer Dunmire at (760) 446-5300.