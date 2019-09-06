“Living and Making Art from Home” is the title of next month’s Second Saturday Art Opening and Reception at the Siskiyou Arts Museum, with an opening reception to see the art of Nadine Aiello and Chris Schneider will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Aiello and Schneider will both be presenting artwork that not seen elsewhere.

Aiello grew up in Paris where she studied painting and graphic art before moving to Mount Shasta in 1974. In the last 40 years, she has exhibited her paintings, watercolors and drawings throughout northern California and southern Oregon in both group and solo shows.

She started a graphics business in the early 1980s and more recently, Shasta Organics, where she sells her line of cards and prints.

Of the different mediums Aiello has worked with over the years, drawing is what now inspires her most with its simplicity. She has also been exploring more sculptural work, including stone letters – mixed media sculptures inspired by her river and mountain wanderings.

“Creating in all forms is like water, a vital element for life,” Aiello said.

Schneider’s mother always said that he was born an artist, drawing on every available surface in the home.

Access to a traditional academic education in art at the University of Texas was a good fit to his early ambitions to be an historic illustrator and sculptor. Abstractions became another challenge further along the developing creative path.

“Fortunately both realism and abstraction are choices for me now,” said Schneider. “Art is a universal symbolic emotional language.”

The Siskiyou Arts Museum is a member and volunteer supported non-profit art gallery and gift shop, located at 5824 Dunsmuir Ave. in Dunsmuir. Summer hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

You can find SAM on Facebook, at www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org, or by calling (530) 235-4711.