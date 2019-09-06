There are seven players on the junior team and eight on the senior team, he said. The South Siskiyou Flag Football league includes players from McCloud, Weed, Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir.

For the first time in many years, McCloud has not only one flag football team, but two that will be playing this season.

“If you build it, they will come,” said Thomas Castellon, who organized the teams.

There are seven players on the junior team and eight on the senior team, he said. The South Siskiyou Flag Football league includes players from McCloud, Weed, Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir.

The McCloud upper division team is called the McCloud Panthers and the lower division team is the McCloud Jaguars.

A car wash fundraiser was held on Saturday at the McCloud First Baptist Church to raise funds for fees and cleats.