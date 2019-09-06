Advance tickets on sale now for popular Fort event on Sept. 19

Advance tickets are on sale now for the ever-popular Bubba's Good Ole Okie Dinner at the Historic Fort.

This year's event, starting with a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, should be even bigger than usual with the addition of a new menu item -- fried catfish.

That's on top of the traditional menu of county fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, fried okra, beans, cornbread and country cobbler for dessert.

There's also going to be a no-host bar and the music will be provided by Country George and Western Edition.

Tickets for all the food and entertainment are $20 each in advance in advance and $25 at the door.

Table sponsorship's are available for $125 (two tickets) $250 (4 tickets) and $500 (8 tickets).

Tickets and sponsorship's are available at the Fort office, 905 N. Tenth Street suite 2 (on your right as you walk in the main gate) or by calling 765-7371.