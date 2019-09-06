The seizures disrupted an illegal drug trafficking operation as evidenced by the fact the plants seized were high-yield plants and some of the processed marijuana was already packaged in three-pound bags in preparation for illegal transportation and sale, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

On Tuesday, August 28, 2019, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a series of counter-drug operations, seizing 1,766 illegal marijuana plants in the Butte Valley area of Siskiyou County, southwest of Macdoel, California. Four search warrants were served at the various sites. In addition to the 1,766 illicit plants seized, 100 pounds of processed marijuana were seized, along with equipment used for the illegal drug operations, according to a press release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The seizures disrupted an illegal drug trafficking operation as evidenced by the fact the plants seized were high-yield plants and some of the processed marijuana was already packaged in three-pound bags in preparation for illegal transportation and sale, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation Team led the counter-drug raids, focusing their operations on large, illegal marijuana cultivation sites both outdoors and contained in greenhouses on the rural county Red Rock-area parcels.

In a separate counter-drug operation, conducted on Aug. 21, SIMIT detectives served a search warrant on a parcel in the 15000 block of Old 99 Highway in the Grenada area, where four illicit marijuana gardens were located. A total of 436 illegal marijuana plants and one stolen firearm were seized in that operation. Three arrests were also made, according to the release.

Combining May, June, July, and August enforcement totals, SIMIT has seized 32,788 illegal marijuana plants. During 2019, SIMIT has seized 1,783 pounds of processed marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Siskiyou County officials have enacted an ordinance that prohibits all outdoor marijuana cultivation in county areas and growers are limited to 12 plants inside an approved structure, for medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana possession on private property, pursuant to Proposition 64, is limited to six marijuana plants, which may be grown in a residence or other approved, enclosed structure.

Anyone with information about illegal marijuana cultivation operations in their county neighborhoods should contact the Sheriff’s 24-hour dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.