Truck overturns just west of Buena Vista Road

An overturned truck spilled a load of carrots on Highway 119, creating a huge mess and delaying traffic for much of Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on the highway just west of Buena Vista road.

The tractor and trailer skidded across the traffic lanes and overturned on the north side of the roadway, spilling carrots across the shoulder and into the westbound traffic lanes.

Traffic was down to one lane while the spilled produce was cleaned up and a heavy duty tow truck removed the truck and trailer.

There was no report of injuries and no information on what caused the accident.