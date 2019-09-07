I am happy to say that Hurricane Dorian did not hit our area, so we are fine.

I am sorry to hear of the passing of local DJ Ted Lemon. He was indeed a good man and dedicated to the community. I have had the pleasure of listening to his music at the many community events he appeared at, including High Desert Roadrunners Car Club shows.

Ted always had a cheerful disposition, and he and Sound Waves will be missed.

I read the Bakersfield Californian story in the Aug. 30 Daily Independent that the Kern County Board of Supervisors declared an end to its four-year fiscal emergency which began as a result of the huge drop in oil prices.

Could this mean the reopening of the Kern County Jail in Ridgecrest? I sure hope so.

Also, how long can the county keep from falling into another fiscal emergency? Perhaps the recently approved Tejon Indian Tribe casino will help when it is built and in operation.

I read a Reuters story that The Pentagon said it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6 billion to fund President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The question on my mind is will this affect the reconstruction of Richmond Elementary School, which was damaged due to the recent earthquakes?

Well there were more mass shootings, this time at Walmart stores in Texas.

What is the answer to these shootings? There is increasing talk about background checks, which is all well and good.

However, private-party sales do not require such checks. Also, guns are stolen and are sometimes sold on the streets.

I have given a lot of thought to this, and this is what I think needs to be done. States need to implement and enforce the death penalty, stiffen penalties on those who sell guns illegally.

On another note, I encourage everyone to attend the Parade of 1000 Flags today as well as the ceremonies in Freedom Park.

—John V. Ciani is a contributing columnist.

