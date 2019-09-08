Bat experts and enthusiasts will talk about bat ecology and conservation, followed by a possible tour of Barnum Cave, depending on bat presence.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service are co-sponsoring a bat talk as part of the FWS monthly guided nature walk series on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bat experts and enthusiasts will talk about bat ecology and conservation, followed by a possible tour of Barnum Cave, depending on bat presence.

Participants are asked to bring a hard hat or helmet, a headlamp, camping chair, and to wear long pants and hiking boots/shoes for the cave tour. If interested in carpooling, meet at the Yreka Fish and Wildlife office parking lot, located at 1829 South Oregon Street, Yreka by 5:15 p.m.

If driving from Yreka, head south on I-5 to Grenada. Take left onto A-12 road for about 17 miles to where traffic cones and flagging to the left mark the entrance to the parking area to Barnum Cave. From Weed, drive about 12 miles on Hwy 97 and take left onto A-12 road for about 2 miles to where flagging to the right mark the entrance to the parking area to Barnum Cave.

Call (530) 842-5763 or visit www.fws.gov/yreka for more information.