College of the Siskiyous welcomed people to new positions last week, including Dr. Burton Peretti as the new Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Carly Zeller as the Academic Success Center Coordinator and Instructor.

Dr. Burton Peretti

Peretti is a California native and a graduate of Pomona College and UC Berkley; most recently he served for five years as the Dean of Liberal Arts at the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

For the past year Peretti has been engaged in consultancy, resume research and writing, according to a press release from the school. Peretti holds both a Ph.D. and Master of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Berkeley as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from Pomona College. After receiving his doctoral degree in History, Peretti taught full time at the college level for seventeen years (including three years at a community college), and has worked for twelve years as an administrator. Early in his career, Dr. Peretti taught full-time at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee as an assistant professor of humanities (1995-1998). He then moved on to Western Connecticut State University in Danbury to become a professor of History (1998-2013) and served as Interim Dean of Graduate Studies and External Programs (2010-2012).

From 2013 to 2018, Dr. Peretti served as the Dean of Liberal Arts at the Annandale campus of Northern Virginia Community College. At NOVA, he was responsible for the second-largest division at the largest campus of one of the largest community colleges in the nation.

“We are very excited that Dr. Peretti has joined our COS family,” said Dr. Char Perlas, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “His five years of experience as a Dean of Liberal Arts coupled with his experience as both a Humanities and History faculty member will prove to be an asset to the Office of Instruction. Furthermore, Dr. Peretti has written several books including ‘The Creation of Jazz,’ ‘Nightclub City: Politics and Amusement in Manhattan,’ and ‘Lift Every Voice: The History of African American Music’ which are directly applicable to the Division of Liberal Arts and Sciences.”

As an administrator, Peretti has gained significant experience in assessment, program review, curriculum development, and faculty hiring and development, according to the press release. Peretti is excited about getting to know the many employees at COS as well as students and new opportunities in working together to creatively enhance the student experience.

Carly Zeller

Zeller said she looks forward to serving students through the expansion of learning assistance offerings, so every student has the support they need to build learning confidence and the tools they need to unlock their potential.

Learning assistance is at their core of Zeller’s career in higher education, the release continues. Her appreciation for the discipline began in 2006 in a “cramped, glorified closet” at Cuyamaca Community College called The Writing Center when she took a position as a tutor. There, she witnessed what could have been perceived as boundaries of culture, socio-economic standing, and age crumble to create strong communities in which the process of learning was supported and celebrated. That experience led Zeller to seek a career as a community college instructor.

Zeller has worked in community college public relations; as an adjunct English instructor for Cuyamaca College and College of the Siskiyous; in interim roles as COS’s ASC Coordinator; as the COS Basic Skills Initiative Coordinator; and as an @ONE Course Facilitator. She holds a Master of Fine Arts in Writing degree from Pacific University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from California State, Long Beach; as well as an @ONE for Training Online Teaching Certificate, according to the school.

Additionally, Zeller holds a National College Learning Center Association Leadership Certificate.

“Carly is a wonderful addition to the COS Team,” said Perlas. “She has a lot of creative ideas that will prove to be beneficial for our students. I am excited to witness Carly transform the ASC into a robust, streamlined center for student success.”