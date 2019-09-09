Thefts reported in ag lands and oilfields

Copper wire, a trailer and bees were taken in the latest round of crimes reported by the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crime Investiations Unit.

•Between Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 12 at 6 a.m., unknown suspects stole a black 2014 Brock flatbed utility trailer from an oil lease located near Franco Western Road and Lost Hills Road. The trailer is described as being 5x8 with a railing around it and a red generator welded onto it, bearing California license 4MY48931 and VIN #4HXSU081XEC168261. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact Detective Richard Hudson at 661-392-6091 or HudsonR@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00134856.

•Between Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. and Aug. 30 at 7:30 a.m., unknown suspects stole an unknown amount of copper wire from an oil lease located in the 200 block of Mocal Road. Contact Richard Hudson with any information about this investigation. Refer to case #2019-00140852.

•On Aug., 15 at 8:14 a.m. it was reported that unknown suspects stole two duffle bags containing three body harnesses, three carabiners, a chicken hook and three lanyards, from an oil lease located near Hwy 119 and Midway Road. The body harnesses are bright yellow and blue in color and two of them have the initials “RD” and “FK” located on the left side. They are also marked with a product code of #848013027825. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Richard Hudson.

•Between Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 1 a.m., unknown suspects stole 24 deep and shallow “super” honey boxes and a Spy Point trail camera from an orchard located near Hill Road and Millux Road, causing a $5,000 loss. If anyone has any information about this investigation,contact Detective Jacob Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00125407.

•Between Aug. 6 at 11:30 p.m. hours and Aug. 7 at 12:30 a.m. hours, unknown suspects stole 25 “super” honey boxes containing honey, resulting in a $4,000 loss, from an orchard located near Millux Road and Hill Road. Contact Martinez with any information. Refer to case #2019-00129549.

•On Aug. 23, between 6:50 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. unknown suspects, driving an older model primer gray and white GMC pickup, stole 15 boxes of grapes from the 8600 block of Hwy 166, resulting in a $2,500 loss. Contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2019-00137081.