On Tuesday, Sept. 27 Mount Shasta fell to the Yreka Lady Miners in three sets 25-19, 25-11, 25-18. Thursday, the Lady Bears defeated the Anderson Lady Cubs in four sets 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19 to improve to 3-2 for the year.

Yreka head coach Scott Eastman had positive things to say about Mount Shasta and their first year head coach Amy Hoss.

“Overall, I felt like Mount Shasta competed very well,” Eastman said about the game “They did some things that we had to adjust to.”

"I think Amy is doing an admirable job with that group,” he added.

Versus the Cubs, sophomore Isabel Knight had seven kills, five, aces, and a block , while senior Maddy Bourke had seven kills.

Sophomore Sydney Chase finished with eight aces, 12 digs, two assists, and 18 serve receives.

Sophomore Kenna Biagi had five kills, one ace, and three blocks Sophomore Natalie Grafton two aces, 13 assists, Junior Wintu Baker had two aces and eight assists

Juniors Maddy Brown and Yuki Cannon each finished with two kills apiece for Mount Shasta. one block for Cannon.

In the junior varsity games, MSHS lost in two sets to Yreka and in three sets to Anderson.

This week Mount Shasta is at a tournament in Hamilton on Friday and Saturday,