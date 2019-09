The 2019 Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair will be held Friday September 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kerr McGee Center. Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring family, a friend, a neighbor or a co-worker who is a veteran and/or who supports veterans. Lots of information on valuable resources will be available.

The Kerr McGee Center is located at 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest. For more information call Carol Coy at 760-608-9251 or Nick Coy at 760-608-1484.