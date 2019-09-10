Two TUHS students in another car shook up but uninjured

A woman was injured in a two-car collision at Sixth and San Emidio Street Tuesday morning.

Taft Police said the victim, an adult female, was in a car going southbound on Sixth when the second vehicle, which was westbound on san Emidio at a stop sign, pulled out into traffic and struck it.

The injured driver was transported to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.

Two teenage girls in the car that pulled out into traffic, identified by witnesses as Taft Union High School students, were shook up but not injured.

The driver of that car did not have a driver's license, according to Taft Police.

The crash took occurred about 7:30 a.m. and blocked Sixth between Lucard and Woodrow for more than 30 minutes during the heavy school day traffic.