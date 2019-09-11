A group of approximately 30 workers employed with the County of Siskiyou made a statement last week when they packed the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors chambers within the courthouse, standing out from the rest of the crowd thanks to their bright yellow shirts.

A group of approximately 30 workers employed with the County of Siskiyou made a statement last week when they packed the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors chambers within the courthouse, standing out from the rest of the crowd thanks to their bright yellow shirts. Prior to the start of the board of supervisors meeting, the county workers – known collectively as the Trade Craft Bargaining Unit – lined the hallway and two separate stairways outside the chambers, drawing the attention of many people passing through the building.

The workers’ union representative, Art Frolli, spoke on their behalf during the public comment portion of the meeting. He explained that the workers had recently entered negotiations of their contracts with county. After some back and forth, the county came back with its “last, best and final” proposal for the terms of the employees’ contracts. That offer was voted down 57-1 by the workers, Frolli said.

The workers took issue with a change to their healthcare benefits that would occur if they were to accept the county’s final proposal, Frolli explained. That change would mean that any future increase in the employees’ healthcare premiums would be passed on directly to the employees.

Frolli noted that when he first started representing the employees 14 years ago, they had one of the best healthcare plans around – a 90/10 split with a zero deductible. The county eventually transitioned to CalPERS and an 80/20 split.

Frolli explained that he had put a clause in the county workers’ terms stating that if any other bargaining units in the county paid a lesser healthcare percentage than the workers, then the workers would get that percentage.

County management granted themselves an 85/15 split, Frolli said, and after the some pressure, the county workers were given that percentage as well.

The change that the county is proposing in its last negotiation with the workers is probably the most extreme reduction to the workers’ healthcare benefits the county has attempted to pass, Frolli said.

The workers’ current premium rates are based on the CalPERS Choice plan, Frolli explained, which provides the second best coverage out of three plans. The change that the county proposed, however, would base the workers’ premium rates on the CalPERS Select plan, which offers the least coverage. The county would also cap the percentage of the premiums it would cover at 105 percent of the Select plan rate, Frolli said. That would mean that all future cost increases would be passed on to the employees.

Frolli detailed the myriad services the workers within the Trade Craft Bargaining Unit provide to the county and its citizens, including repairing and maintaining roads and bridges, repairing equipment, repairing county radios, maintaining the county’s airports, maintaining the STAGE bus line and plowing snow. Some of the workers even serve as relief STAGE drivers, he noted.

Frolli emphasized that the trade craft workers are authorized to perform work that would otherwise have to be done by subcontractors at great cost to the county. “These employees are revenue generators,” he told the board.

Thanks to California Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, $54 billion is being put into fixing roads, freeways and bridges in California over the course of a decade. Nearly half of that money – $26 billion – is going toward the state’s cities and counties.

The County of Siskiyou falls under rural county rules, which allows trade craft workers to perform a lot of maintenance and repair work that would otherwise have to be contracted out at prevailing wage, Frolli said. Siskiyou County is awarded just as much SB 1 funding as it would be if the work had to be contracted out. The work the trade craft workers perform saves the county a considerable amount of money.

Siskiyou County will receive $5.62 million in SB1 funding for the current fiscal year, Frolli said. That amount increases each year, eventually reaching $8.11 million for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

While most of the workers who came to the meeting declined to speak themselves, Jason Baker, a Dorris-based employee with the county’s road department, took the chance to share his perspective with the supervisors. He stated matter of factly, “One of the things we have going for us is pretty good healthcare. Once you take that away, I personally will probably be looking for employment elsewhere.”

The workers feel that if the changes to their healthcare plans are removed from the county’s proposal then it’s a fair offer, Frolli related. He suggested that the board direct the county administrator to remove the healthcare cap from the proposal and present the remaining terms for another vote.

The supervisors did not discuss or vote on the issue at the meeting, as is the policy for any matters brought forward during public comment. Board Chair Brandon Criss conceded that that made for an anticlimactic response from the board, but he thanked Frolli and the workers for voicing their concerns.