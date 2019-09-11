The X Days campaign was launched by a team of local partners, including the Yreka Chamber of Commerce, the Yreka Arts Hops, Liberty Arts, the Empire Music Hall, the Jefferson State Flixx Fest and Yreka Preservation, among others.

What may soon become a Siskiyou County tradition is beginning this Friday and running for ten days. X Days of Arts – so named for the Roman numeral for 10 – invites Siskiyou County residents and visitors alike to enjoy ten days of art of art and culture around the county.

X Days includes individual events all over the county, from Yreka, to McCloud, to Callahan, to Happy Camp, and more. Some of the bigger happenings include the McCloud Mountain Bluegrass Festival from Sept. 12-15, the Yreka Art Hop “Your Body, My Canvas” on Sept. 13, the opening for the Liberty Arts “Cuba” photo exhibition in Yreka on 9/13, the Jefferson State Flix Fest in Scott Valley from Sept. 19-22, the Butte Valley Friday Night Festival in Dorris on Sept. 20, and the Montague Car Show and Parade on Sept. 21.

The X Days campaign was launched by a team of local partners, including the Yreka Chamber of Commerce, the Yreka Arts Hops, Liberty Arts, the Empire Music Hall, the Jefferson State Flixx Fest and Yreka Preservation, among others.

To draw further attention to the effort, 30 artistically altered chairs will be place outside businesses on Yreka’s Miner Street in the downtown historic and cultural district for the 10 days of the celebration.

X Days will run from Sept. 13 to 23. To learn more about various events taking place throughout the county, visit the X Days page on Facebook or go to discoversiskiyou.com and search “X Days.”