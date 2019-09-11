Suspect was linked by video, photos, detectives say

A Taft man has been arrested in connection with a series of bee hive thefts in the farmland east of Taft.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit reported that, during a lengthy investigation, detectives acquired video and photographs of a possible suspect in numerous thefts of bee hives.

A vehicle was identified and connected to a residence in Taft.

On Monday at about 2:40 p.m., detectives located and recovered stolen property from the theft of the hives at the residence on the 500 block of Philippine St.

36-year-old Jose Martinez was arrested for conspiracy, grand theft and possession of stolen property.