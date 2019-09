Burglary report, injury accident, warrant arrests

7:16 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

7:38 Traffic Accident - injury

Occurred at San Emidio St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:42 Animal Control

Occurred at Lincoln Jr High School on Sixth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:08 Animal Control

Occurred at Third St/Rails To Trails. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:14 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:37 Found Property Report

Occurred on E St. Disposition: Completed.

10:08 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:49 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at E. Main St/Adkisson Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:07 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Warren St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Completed.

11:08 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Completed.

11:48 Civil Matter

Occurred on Tenth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

12:00 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:02 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:05 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:14 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Second St, Taft.Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:31 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Taylor St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:49 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Second St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:11 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sierra St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:35 False Alarms

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

4:37 Theft under $50

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

4:41 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:02 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Daily Midway Driller on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:38 Theft under $50

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

9:25 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:38 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity Lassen Av, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:52 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/S. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

12:21 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft.Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:40 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:39 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:39 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:12 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft College Weld Shop on Blackgold Ct. . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity Lassen Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.