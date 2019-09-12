Named for the Lime Gulch area of the Klamath National Forest where the fire originated as the result of a lightning strike, the incident’s estimated containment date is Oct. 18. As of Monday afternoon, it was zero percent contained.

The Lime Fire has been burning for a week as of today, in an area west of Interstate 5 and north of Highway 96. Named for the Lime Gulch area of the Klamath National Forest where the fire originated as the result of a lightning strike, the incident’s estimated containment date is Oct. 18. As of Monday afternoon, it was zero percent contained.

The fire is being fed by moderate to high risk fuels in steep, difficult terrain, making containment a challenge. The fire was detected on Sept. 5 at approximately 11:19 a.m. and remained small in size throughout that day and overnight. Around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, the fire increased in size and intensity and additional resources were deployed.

“Each evening and overnight fire behavior has been moderate. In the mid to late afternoons as humidity decreases and temperatures rise, fire activity has increased and smoke has been visible in neighboring communities,” the Klamath National Forest reported.

As of Monday, a type 2 incident management team was assigned to the fire. Resources included six crews, three helicopters, and nine dozers. The KNF noted that additional resources would be added during the day if needed.

The nearby Collier Fire was also sparked on the evening of Sept. 4 due to a lightning strike. As of Monday, it remained in patrol status.