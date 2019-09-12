Joshua Paul Lee, age 42 and formerly of Montague was recently released from prison and absconded from parole in the Merced area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A wanted felon who prompted a short modified lockdown of Montague Elementary School Thursday morning is still being sought by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and state parole authorities.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Sept. 5, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputy Joe Lensing observed Lee walking on the street and later entering a Montague store.

“The alert deputy stopped and attempted to apprehend (Lee) at gunpoint after locating him and a companion inside the store; however, Lee fled the business,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Lensing pursued him but lost sight of Lee after he fled around the corner of a building. Several deputies and other Sheriff’s personnel responded to the area, established a perimeter and conducted an extensive search, but Lee was not located, Lopey said.

Montague Elementary School principal/superintendent Matthew Dustan said the school was contacted at 7 a.m. about the incident, as students were still en route. The Sheriff’s Office recommended the school go into modified lockdown, Dustan said.

As students arrived, they were chaperoned inside and sheltered in the school cafeteria while breakfast was served.

At 8:10 a.m., before classes were scheduled to begin, the Sheriff’s Office notified Dustan that the situation was no longer active and there was no immediate danger.

Dustan said a deputy was on campus during the school day, mostly for peace of mind for teachers, students and parents.

Lee is a suspect in an incident that occurred a few days ago when the driver of a red compact vehicle attempted to evade arrest after being pursued by the California Highway Patrol in the north Siskiyou County area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators suspect Lee got a ride in an unidentified vehicle Thursday morning out of the downtown Montague area.

Lee was last seen by a witness running north on 9th Street in Montague, the Sheriff’s Office reported. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve, baggy blue plaid shirt, and a black baseball hat. He is 5 feet, 8 inches in height, weighs about 170 pounds and has a shaved head, and blue eyes. Lee has numerous tattoos on his neck, upper torso and legs.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Lee may have been armed at the time of the confrontation with Deputy Lensing.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts should call 911. He should not be contacted directly.

“Lee could be armed and he should be considered dangerous,” said Lopey. “Criminal charges will be filed against Mr. Lee ... for resisting arrest.”