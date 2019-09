Warrant arrest, trespassing, animal control calls

9:14 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:32 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:14 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Midway Laboratory, Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:45 Trespassing

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:03 Civil Matter

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Civil Problem.

3:51 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:23 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Heritage Park, Eighth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:49 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:58 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Heritage Park, Eighth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:19 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft College Weld Shop on Blackgold Ct. . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:46 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Hertz Equipment Center, Blackgold Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:55 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:05 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:31 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.