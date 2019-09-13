Businesses up and down Center Street will stay open late on Nov. 21

Downtown merchants are planning another big shopping event to kickoff the holiday season.

It's going to be held this year on Nov. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Businesses up and down Center Street will be serving champagne or soft drinks and light snacks as shoppers flock to the area to get started on Christmas shopping.

For the merchants, its a great chance to show off what they have to sell and will be attracting customers with individual activities, such as music, fashion shows and other promotions.

Another big raffle is being planned with prizes to be announced later.