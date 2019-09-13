I am moving to Washington to be closer to children and grandchildren. It has been a privilege to live here the past 11 years and especially to be president of Beacon of Hope Gospel Rescue Mission.

We have made a lot of progress in ministering to the homeless in our area and have challenges still ahead. Most importantly, once Beacon’s building at 480 S. Foothill Dr. is completed, to work to help individuals to the next step toward independence. Much help is needed as we work together with other agencies and one on one with individuals.

I am writing this letter to say goodbye and the Lord bless you to our community. Also I’m encouraging you to keep track of what is going on with Beacon of Hope and to be as supportive as possible. Yreka Community Resource Center will always know what’s going on. Support can be sent to Beacon of Hope, PO Box 557, Yreka.

And I, of course, encourage you to know our Savior, the Lord Jesus, so we can be together again in heaven. May God direct you!

John Krueger

Yreka