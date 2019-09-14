In order to make the Mt. Shasta area more fire safe, MSBEC is working with the Ford Institute for Community Building to host “Fireside Chats,” when specific fire preparedness topics will be discussed.

The Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center’s Community Fire Resilience program recently completed a fuel break project on Hill Road to increase fire safety.

More than 20 people came out last weekend to help make personal properties and the easements along the road more fire safe, said Bianca Garza, MSBEC’s Communications Director.

“There were children observing, witnessing the community helping one another, and also helping with simple fun tasks of gathering sticks and pinecones to later be gathered by a tractor,” Garza said. “Community members showed up with their equipment (and appropriate certifications,) some larger than others, to help make a big difference in firescaping personal property, narrow roadways, and easements along Hill Road.”

The next work days on Hill Road will be in October, with the exact date to be announced soon, Garza added.

Preliminary conservative calculations show $5,000 was saved through this effort due to everyone donating their time and equipment, said Garza.

In order to make the Mt. Shasta area more fire safe, MSBEC is working with the Ford Institute for Community Building to host “Fireside Chats,” when specific fire preparedness topics will be discussed.

Examples of topics include, but are not limited to: fire safety, fuels reduction, home-hardening, firescaping, prescribed fire, fire-wise procedures on private properties, and arterial routes. Some examples of neighborhoods include HOAs, blocks, and private roads.

Specifically, Garza said, neighborhoods that can bring together a minimum of 10 people or 10 households.

The Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving, protecting, and restoring the Mount Shasta bioregion for over 30 years.

If you would like to host a Fireside Chat, call Program Director Jessica Matthews at (530) 926-5655, or email office@mountshastaecology.org.