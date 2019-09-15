In a press release from the organization, Pets of the Homeless Volunteer Coordinator Robin Meyer said, “We are grateful for Siskiyou Food Assistance participation as a Feeding Pets of the Homeless Donation Site. Because of their efforts we will be able get homeless pet owners the help they deserve.”

The national nonprofit Feeding Pets of the Homeless, recently welcomed Siskiyou Food Assistance 2019 as a network partner. The organization is asking the community to bring pet food donations to their place of business in an effort to support pets whose owners are homeless in the Weed community. Siskiyou Food Assistance accepts pet food and pet supplies year round at 708 S. Davis Street in Weed during regular business hours.

Over the course of a year, millions of people become homeless with numbers rising. Approximately 80 percent of people who experience homelessness are homeless for a short period and usually need help finding housing or a rent subsidy, according to the release. Unfortunately, for those with pets it becomes more difficult, forcing them to choose between their pet and a roof over their head. Surprisingly, most choose to stay on the streets with their pets. Their pets are their comfort, provide an emotional bond of loyalty, are nonjudgmental and provide protection. It is estimated that one in four homeless people have a pet. Pets of the homeless do not choose their guardians.

More than 20,761 pets have been medically treated through the assistance of Pets of the Homeless, and 655 tons of pet food collected and distributed nationally, the press release said. There are more than 415 Donation Sites nationwide. Pets of the Homeless has provided over $1.3 million in emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.

Siskiyou Food Assistance accepts pet food donations year round. For more information, call the office (530) 408-6115 or visit petsofthehomeless.org.

About the organization

Pets of the Homeless believe in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. Their task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.org